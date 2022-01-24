Anger grows in Valencia as hundreds of supply teachers have worked unpaid since September

Hundreds of supply teachers in Valencia have worked fully or partially unpaid since the start of the school year in Valencia, causing tensions to rise.

Since the school year began in September, more than five hundred supply teachers at public and semi-private schools have either only partially received their salary or they have not received it, reported the People’s Party of the Valencian Community.

The PP spokesperson for Education, Beatriz Gascó, stated that the affected supply teachers are tired of the government’s avoidance of dealing with the situation. They have not been rightfully paid in four months, since the school year began. The government has been “promising them a solution since the start of the school year but there are always excuses, such as COVID, a new programme, bureaucracy, the incorrect interpretation of the rules or absences among staff who deal with salaries,” according to the PP.

The evidence is clear, they said: “This administration is evidently incapable of solving the problem”.

The unpaid teachers have to face extremely difficult personal situations. “If you have to rent a flat to substitute teach in a town where you don’t live, you have to go into your own savings in order to work,” explained one of the affected teachers.

Gascó said that this situation is “unjustifiable for the teachers affected, who have to deal with all of the costs without receiving their rightful salary. They are already being forced to overexert themselves anyway because of the pandemic, but they’re not even receiving their salary”.

