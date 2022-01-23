The “dangerous” aftereffects of omicron

Experts have warned of the “dangerous” aftereffects left in people who have recovered from the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The huge spike in cases caused by the omicron variant of coronavirus has not caused concern in the same way that previous variants had done, as most cases are not serious and result in milder symptoms. Also, many people have been vaccinated and some have also received the booster jab.

However, the aftereffects of omicron may potentially be more serious than the symptoms themselves, as the latest studies have discovered an increase in the numbers of people who experience long COVID after having had omicron. Long COVID is no joke; in fact, it has already been recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an illness that is more common than it seems. It is estimated that four out of every 10 people who become infected with the virus will suffer from long COVID.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Long COVID may be mild or serious. The most worrying forms of this illness may cause damage to various organs, including the lungs, heart or kidneys, and may even lead to autoimmune diseases.

The aftereffects of omicron can also cause neurological disorders involving memory and concentration problems.

A recent study in Spain revealed that 24% of patients who have recovered from COVID have experienced episodes of memory loss, difficulty performing more than one activity at the same time and problems processing information and paying attention.

Marta Cohen, a paediatric pathologist and head of the Department of Histopathology and the Sheffield Children’s Hospital has warned of the importance of long COVID caused by omicron. In her opinion, omicron is an illness that “should not be taken lightly” even though it does not lead to so many seriously ill patients.

It is calculated that around 30% of those infected with coronavirus in the United Kingdom will develop long COVID. According to Cohen, it occurs in people who still have symptoms of the virus four weeks after having become infected. Therefore, it is necessary to detect the illness correctly so that patients can be treated at multidisciplinary clinics due to the variety of aftereffects.

Some of the aftereffects, other than those mentioned above, also include problems such as breathlessness, muscle weakness, mental confusion and extreme fatigue.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.