Sunday’s electricity in Spain will cost 632.15% more than the same day in 2021

Prices are starting to go back up again, with Sunday’s electricity costing 5.74% more than on Saturday 22



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain will rise tomorrow, Sunday, January 23, by 5.74 per cent compared to this Saturday 22, meaning that once again, it exceeds the level of €200/MWh.

According to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, specifically, the ‘pool’ will register an average price of €201.34/MWh this Sunday, some €11 more than the €190.41/MWh reached this Saturday 22.

By time slots, the maximum price of electricity for this January 23 will be between 8pm and 9pm, with €249/MWh, while the minimum, of €179.04/MWh, will be registered between 4am and 5am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This Sunday’s average ‘pool’ price will be 632.15 per cent more expensive than that registered on January 23, 2021, when the cost was only €27.50/MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC -, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

Climbing costs in electricity market prices in recent months are being blamed mainly on high gas prices in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

Electricity closed 2021 as the most expensive year in history, with an average price of €111.93/MWh due to the upward spiral registered in the pool in the second half of the year.

December registered an average monthly price in the wholesale electricity market of €239.10, the highest monthly price in history, as reported by abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.