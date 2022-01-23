Several European cities see protests staged against Covid measures

Protests against Covid measures took place in several European cities on Saturday, January 22



This Saturday, January 22, several European capitals saw thousands of protestors take to the streets to demonstrate against the use of vaccine passports and numerous other requirements that governments have implemented in the hope of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris, and Stockholm were among those cities where such protests took place.

In Paris, marches attracted hundreds of demonstrators protesting the introduction from Monday 24 of a new Covid-19 pass. This measure will severely restrict those who are unvaccinated. Basically, they will be banned from bars, cinemas, sports events, leisure venues, and domestic flights. According to French media reports, marches took place in several other French cities as well.

Around 3,000 demonstrators reportedly marched though central Stockholm in Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people. The protest was organised by the Frihetsrorelsen – or Freedom Movement – and saw demonstrators congregating in a main square in the city.

Representatives of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement were reported by Swedish media to have attended, carrying a banner. This group has been closely associated with violent behaviour at previous events and was closely monitored by the police.

There had been concerns among Sweden’s security police that right-wing extremists might attend Saturday’s protest. By late afternoon there had been no major incidents or clashes reported. In Sweden’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, 1,000 people also took part in a similar march.

Just before Christmas, Finnish government officials authorised local and regional authorities to introduce “extensive and full measures” to combat the rising number of Omicron virus cases. As a result, restaurants and events were required to use vaccine passports.

Other restrictions included limiting restaurant service, moving university classes online, limiting or prohibiting events, and closing venues where people have a higher risk of exposure to the virus.

Some 4,000 people marched through the streets of central Helsinki to protest on Saturday 22, according to police sources. The demonstration was organised by a group World Wide Demonstration. There was no reported violence or unrest, as reported by euronews.com.

