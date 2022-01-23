Ravine crash leads to tragedy in Spain’s Malaga.

One person has died after a car ended up in a 20-metre-deep ravine. The accident happened in the municipality of Sayalonga in Malaga, according to the Andalucian Emergency services 112, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The car was spotted by a witness who thought that a person could possibly be trapped inside the vehicle. They quickly alerted the emergency services at 9:15am on Sunday, January 23. The crash happened in a lane on the road from Archez to Corumbela. The crash site was about 500 metres from the Peña de la Pava.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The coordination centre quickly alerted the Guardia Civil, the Provincial Fire Brigade of Malaga and the 061 health emergency centre.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident. Once on scene, firefighters discovered the vehicle in a 20-metre-deep ravine. The firefighters were able to recover the body of the driver who had unfortunately died.

No further details are known regarding the driver’s identity or the cause of the crash.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.