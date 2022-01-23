Queen returns to Sandringham on emotional visit

The Queen returns to Sandringham on an emotional visit. The Queen is reportedly set to remember the late Prince Philip in private.

On Sunday, January 23, the Queen travelled from Windsor Castle to Norfolk by helicopter. The Queen had seen her Sandringham Christmas plans cancelled as COVID cases rapidly increased.

According to reports, the Queen will be staying at Wood farm. During Prince Philip’s retirement, he had spent lots of time at Wood Farm. This will be the first time that the monarch has stayed there since the Duke of Edinburgh died.

The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee on February 6. It is expected that she will still be staying in Norfolk at this time. The Queen has had plenty to deal with lately particularly the Prince Andrew sex scandal. Prince Harry is also causing issues as he has threatened legal proceedings to ensure that he has police protection when he and his family visit the UK.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday a source commented: “Everything is being put in order for the Queen’s visit.

“We’ve been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart.”

