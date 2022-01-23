Nicholas Lyndhurst denies rumours after heartbreaking death

Nicholas Lyndhurst denies rumours that he is set to retire from acting after a heartbreaking death.

A close friend of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst has said that he will not return to acting following his son Archie’s death. In 2020 Archie died of a brain haemorrhage when he was only 19 years old. Nicholas along with his wife Lucy have been left devastated over their sons’ death.

73-year-old Laurence Marks commented to The Daily Star: “Nicholas underwent tragedy. It must have broken his heart. It would break anyone’s heart.

“He has always kept himself to himself and now he’ll do that more than ever. Now he’s lost his son, he’ll never come out again. I doubt we will see him do any more acting.”

The rumours have been quickly denied by Nicholas’ representative. The representative told the Mail Online: “It is complete nonsense that Nicholas Lyndhurst is retired or retiring.

“Of course he and his wife are devastated by the sudden loss of their young son but Mr. Lyndhurst will continue his career with any parts and scripts that attract him. He continues to constantly receive offers.”

To mark the one-year death of their son Lucy previously took to Instagram and said: “It’s so hard to believe that it’s already been a week since we passed a year without you.

“Thank you to everyone who came to show their love for our magical boy. Your friendship and kindness is beyond amazing and incredibly appreciated.

“To have to live without you is the biggest test of endurance we will ever face. We miss you every second of everyday. Life threw us the cruelest card.

“Who would have thought that the silence in a home could be so deafening. We love you with every fibre of our being Archie. That will never change.

“And we are beyond grateful and honoured for every moment we had.

“Some people aren’t lucky enough to experience such love, but our days were filled with it from the moment we awoke to the moment we slept.”

She went on to add: “We love you and miss you more than words could ever describe, the vocabulary simply doesn’t exist. Thank you for choosing us.

“We hold on tight to every treasured memory, we are lucky, the list is endless.

“You are, and always will be the most extraordinary human being I will ever have the privilege to know.

“Love you to the moon and back and beyond. Forever.”

