Missing: Disturbing disappearance of young girl in Spain

Missing: Disturbing disappearance of a young girl in Spain’s Madrid.

A 13-year-old girl has disappeared from Spain’s Villanueva de la Cañada. The disappearance is disturbing as the girl is thought to be with a boy that “nobody knows.”

The girl’s family and friends along with the security forces have been trying to locate her since she disappeared in Villanueva de la Cañada on Wednesday, January 19. She has not been seen since this date.

Her poster has been shared across social media networks by the SOS Desaparecidos Association. The 13-year-old girl is called Lucía Cebrián Rodríguez and residents in Spain have been asked to help locate her.

According to Europa Press, the girl’s father Gabriel Cebrián has explained that she left home on Wednesday at 11am. According to her father: “nothing has been heard from her since then”. Uncharacteristically the girl’s mobile phone has been switched off since she disappeared. According to the father, she has not been in contact with any friends or family since she disappeared.

The youngster was last seen in the area of Moncloa on Wednesday afternoon. She was seen in the company of a boy but nobody recognises him.

The father believes that she “already knew the boy from before and had met him that day.” He has reportedly suggested that the disappearance could have been “planned” although so far every clue that the family has received has ended up being a false clue.

Gabriel commented: “On some occasions she had not returned home, such as during the festivities in the next town, where she had an arrival time and in the end she did not come home to sleep, but she has never taken so long to return.

“She always had her phone on. She always posted pictures on Instagram. This is the only time her ‘modus operandi’ has changed and nobody knows anything about her.”

Lucía has a slim build, greenish-brown eyes, dark blonde hair and is 1.6 metres tall.

Anyone with any information regarding her disappearance or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the authorities immediately.

