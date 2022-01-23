Missing Brit in Spain’s Alicante – Update

Missing Brit in Spain’s Alicante. The missing Brit had flown into Alicante airport before disappearing. Michael O’Neill has now been found safe and well.

Michael O’Neill’s son took to Facebook in a desperate bid to find his father who had gone missing from Alicante airport. Michael had been travelling to Benidorm. According to his son, he never caught his bus transfer.

Aoife O’Neill called on Facebook users to help him find his father. He commented: “Hi I’m looking for some help my dad flew to alicante last night and was travelling to benidorm he arrived in the airport at 7pm but never got on his bus transfer or made it to his hotel.

“If anyone recognises him or sees him can you please let me know. His name is Michael and he’s 61.”

Shortly before 3pm on Sunday, January 23, Aoife shared the fantastic news that his father had been found.

Aoife said: “Michael has been found safe in a hotel in alicante he lost his phone and had no numbers to contact anyone. Thank you everyone for all you help finding him and all your kind words everyone has been truly amazing .”

