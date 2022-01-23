Madrid ranked as one of the world’s best cities and described as “the European dream”

Various different lists have ranked Madrid as one of the world’s best cities, and it was even described as “the European dream” thanks to its lifestyle and beauty.

In 2021, Madrid received the prestigious title of Cultural Landscape from UNESCO. It was also named best travel destination (World Travel Awards), best city to visit at Christmas (eBooking), best destination (Time magazine) and the ninth-best destination for investment (Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan) – in other words, Madrid boasts a long list of such titles.

Fourth best urban destination

On January 14, the market research company Euromonitor International ranked Madrid in fourth place on its list of the world’s ten best urban destinations. It came in behind Paris, Dubai and Amsterdam, but ahead of Rome, Berlin, New York, London and Barcelona. It also was in first place for sustainability.

Best city for a getaway in Spain

On January 12, the portal Musement ranked Madrid as the best city in Spain for an interesting getaway. Musement evaluated all of the capitals of the provinces in Spain and analysed the number of points of interest and museums, the quality of restaurants, the weather and accessibility and connectivity via means of transport. Madrid earned first place thanks to its enormous cultural offering and the “authentic paradise” of its gastronomy.

Tenth best city in the world

World’s Best Cities 2022 puts Madrid in tenth place out of a hundred cities around the world. It acknowledges the distinction given to the city by UNESCO, in addition to the investments made into social housing and fair development as part of the Madrid Nuevo Norte urban redevelopment project.

The “European dream”

On January 13, the Financial Times described Plaza de Olavide as a “European dream” thanks to its lifestyle, beauty and warm autumn sun.

