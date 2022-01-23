Ex-royal guard lifts the lid on Prince Andrew’s behaviour.

Former security officer Ken Wharfe has revealed details of Prince Andrew’s arrogant behaviour. Royal staff had revealed details to him and he was even ordered off a plane once.

Mr Wharfe told Palace Confidential: “From my own experience and listening to colleagues that work with him, yes, he wasn’t the most popular member of the family.

“He was prone to some rather annoying arrogance and he did treat, you know, uniformed staff with contempt on occasion and that’s fairly well logged and listened to.

“So yes, I mean, he wasn’t the sort of character that you would warm to as a servant if you like and if you possibly cast a poll below the stairs of Buckingham Palace, I got a fairly good idea as to where that poll would go to.

“But that’s him, he is what he is, he is the favourite of the Queen, I’m sure that is the case and now he’s sort of struggling to clear his name with some difficulty.

Wharfe went on to reveal an embarrassing incident where he was ordered to leave a plane by Prince Andrew: “I only ever worked with him on one occasion and his protection officer came on a journey back to London from Aberdeen after a stint in Balmoral.

“I sat by the window because his own officer was fearful he would engage in some conversation with a member of the public.

“So I did the best thing and sat with him, and suddenly he arrives on the plane and in front of a full aircraft, I’m sat by the window, and gestures me get out.

“And that’s embarrassing, but that’s his style.”

