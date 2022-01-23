A mother of five easyJet worker warned ‘I might not make it’ after she was hit with Covid.

Despite religiously sticking to coronavirus restrictions Karen Hobbs became infected with COVID over the Christmas period in 2020. A year on from the mother of five’s death Karen’s family has spoken out.

Karen fought a brave battle but suffered from a cardiac arrest. She had been placed in an induced coma before she died on January 19, 2021.

Speaking to Wales Online her sister Rachel revealed: “The past year has been a bit of a blur. It feels like it’s gone really quickly, but so many things have happened in that time, so many changes have been made.

“We all miss her so much, and we’re reminded of her and what happened to her every day. We have coped well, but the thought of her is there when you wake up and it’s still there when you go to sleep.

“We just didn’t expect it at all – we really thought she was going to get better.”

Rachel commented on how the children have coped after their mother’s death. She said: “They’ve coped really well in the circumstances. She would be so proud of them. The eldest ones understand what happened, and the youngest, she knows that Mummy is in heaven now.”

The 40-year-old easyJet worker had followed all the lockdown rules. Rachel explained: “She wouldn’t go out anywhere – she might go to the school and back but other than that, she would be back at the house. Most of her shopping she’d do online, and during lockdown I would stand outside her house and talk to her through the window.

“Even when we were outside in the garden, she would stand quite far away from me. She followed the rules really closely.”

From her hospital bed Karen was able to make one final Facebook post before she died. The post said: “Being placed into an [induced] coma and warned that I might not make it. Please everyone pray for me that I wake from this and come home to my kids. Terrified is not the word!”

