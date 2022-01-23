Breaking: Johnson met Nusrat Ghani to discuss Islamophobia allegations

Breaking: Number 10 has revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Nusrat Ghani to discuss Islamophobia allegations in 2020.

Nusrat Ghani has alleged that she lost her job as a transport Minister due to the fact that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable.”

It has been revealed by No 10, that the Prime Minister met with Ghani in the summer of 2020 to discuss the Islamophobia allegations.

On Sunday, January 23, Dominic Raab confirmed that no investigation will take place to look into the allegations unless a formal complaint is made.

Later though a spokesperson for No 10 commented on the “extremely serious claims” made by Ghani. The spokesperson commented: “After being made aware of these extremely serious claims, the prime minister met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss them.”

The spokesperson went on to add: “He then wrote to her expressing his serious concern and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so. The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”

