Roquetas’ crackdown on pirate taxis brings good results and heavy fines

ROQUETAS town hall’s tough line on pirate taxis has already reduced the number of unlicensed, unauthorised drivers touting for business.

Last year, Roquetas town hall launched proceedings against pirate taxi drivers on seven occasions compared with 20 in 2020, announced Mayor’s Office councillor Rocio Sanchez.

Not only do their clandestine operations mean unfair competition for Roquetas cabdrivers but the pirates, who lack third-party insurance cover, also pose a risk to their clients, other drivers and pedestrians, Sanchez pointed out.

Sanchez added that taxi piracy seriously affected the professional drivers who did a good job, paid their taxes, applied controlled tariffs and complied with the required technical inspections.

“The notable reduction shows that the town hall and the Policia Local have been successful in putting an end to a practice that has caused so much trouble for taxi drivers and the local population,” the councillor said.

When caught, taxi pirates face fines ranging from €1,380 to €2,790, while their vehicles are impounded and taken to the municipal pound. These can can only be recovered once the fine is paid and the law allows police to immobilise the vehicles of repeat offenders for up to a year.