Nerja: Urbanisation improvements

An agreement has been reached between the City Council of Nerja and Association of Presidents of Communities of Urbanizations Nerjeñas (APCUN), to promote redevelopment works in consolidated urbanisations.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, indicated that he is taking up the framework agreement approved years ago, in which the City Council and the homeowners’ communities “co-finance the costs of executing the redevelopment works, which will make it possible to improve the infrastructure and their services for the benefit of their residents”.

The delay in implementing the original framework agreement was because of the need to adapt it to meet changes in the law, including the Law of Urban Planning of Andalusia. It is also understood that the original agreement was too narrow and did not necessarily cover all redevelopment work that might need to be carried out.

The new agreement provides for the co-financing of redevelopment work that is carried out in established urbanisations, including the cost of drafting the plans. The cost of the work and coordination of health and safety onsite will also be co-funded, an agreement that may result in additional costs for homeowners but is likely to speed up necessary work.

