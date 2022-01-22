James Bond producers confirm Idris Elba’s name has been discussed

Idris Elba’s name has been discussed as the next potential James Bond confirm the producers



James Bond bosses have confirmed that 49-year-old ‘Luther‘ star, Idris Elba, is on their radar to fill the iconic 007 role left vacant by Daniel Craig. Rumours have been flying around since Craig’s recent farewell in ‘No Time To Die‘, having played the secret agent since 2006.

Two people have the final say in who will be cast as Bond: Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer, and Michael G Wilson, her half-brother. It is a decision that will not be taken lightly, but, they have admitted to the Deadline’s Crew Call podcast that Elba’s name has cropped up in discussions.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat”, Broccoli told the podcast.

Broccoli has always stressed that there is no huge rush to fill the vacancy, “I think we have decided that until ‘No Time to Die’ has had its run, and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to, savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else”.

Back in 2019, Elba did get drawn on rumours that were circulating, as people speculated who would be next to play Bond. He was particularly disturbed at some racist comments that had been made about his connection to the role.

“You just get disheartened, when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be'”, he said at the time. “And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin. And then if I get it, and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to”.

“Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond'”, he added, as reported by metro.co.uk.

