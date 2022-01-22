Islamic State proclaims it will use child soldiers to retake Spain and Portugal

Child soldiers will be used by Islamic State to reclaim the land of Al Andalus claims a video



In a video published earlier this week by Islamic State, titled “The generation of empowerment”, the terror organisation has proclaimed its commitment to using child soldiers to participate in its terrorist actions.

The video was released by ISWAP, its following in West Africa, and among other things, the terror group insisted that it will reclaim Al Andalus, the old Muslim name for what is now Portugal and Spain. It showed children and adolescents, between 12 and 18 years old, being trained to perpetrate terrorist actions.

Some thirty young people, dressed in campaign suits and masked, are seen practicing hand-to-hand combat, physical exercises, and being taught how to use weapons, in an open-air environment.

Daesh described the children and adolescents as the “unique generation, the generation of empowerment”, entrusting them to “persecute the countries of the cross, and the governments of apostasy”, while assuring that they constitute a “time bomb”.

IS believes that as they are minors and adolescents, they may have an easier time going unnoticed among the groups of immigrants who regularly arrive in Spain through different routes.

The video claims that it is “good for the leaders of the Islamic state to make long-term plans to prepare this generation for wars, so they launched the ‘puppy institutes of offence’, and produced a generation that was not contaminated”.