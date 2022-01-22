Huelva nurse could face 32 years in prison for poisoning colleagues

A nurse who worked at a prison in Huelva could face a sentence of 32 years for poisoning various colleagues in 2018.

A woman who worked as a nurse at the Huelva prison could face 32 years and six months in jail for reportedly poisoning seven other prison health workers in November 2018. She was arrested in January 2019.

The nurse is accused of a crime against public health, for which she could face six years and six months, and eight crimes of intentional injury, for each of which she could face four years in prison.

According to a statement made by the lawyer Benito Saldaña, published in El Diario de Sevilla, the nurse is also required to pay compensation ranging between 13,000 and 17,941 euros to five of the victims.

The incidents took place in November 2018 when six health workers at the prison began to experience symptoms of general discomfort. They were initially treated by the medical services at the prison, but as their condition worsened, they were taken to Juan Ramón Jiménez Hospital.

The hospital performed a toxicological analysis and the tests of the six victims came back positive for methadone. Most of them are currently off work due to the psychological effect of what happened.

Two months earlier, the supervisor of the prison pharmacy had to be taken to hospital for a similar intoxication.

The woman is accused of having “a personal clash” with the supervisor because she had competed with him for the job position, which had caused “public confrontations”.

