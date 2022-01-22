Estrella Carabel Ferreiro exhibition

An exhibition of the Galician painter’s works can be viewed at the exhibition hall of the House of Culture of Almuñécar from now until January 30th, the hall being open in the morning between 11 and 1pm and in the afternoon between 5 and 7:30pm.

Fifty works of the renowned painter are in display in the “Rowland Fade” exhibition hall, in an exhibition titled “The memories of the soul”. According to the artist himself: “The sample, made up of abstract works, includes fifty works painted in acrylic. Most of them on canvas and a dozen on wood.”

Ferreiro is exhibiting in Almuñécar for the first time in his 17 years of being an artist, having held many exhibitions in his native province of La Coruña (Galicia) and in Úbeda (Jaén), where he previously lived.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The exhibition has been made available to the public by the Department of Culture of Almuñécar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.