Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in serious car accident.

The Terminator star rolled his car over “like a stunt from a movie”



Movie star, and former bodybuilding champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a serious car accident this Friday, January 21. The 74-year-old is reported by an eyewitness to have rolled his Yukon SUV in a multi-vehicle crash, landing on top of a red Toyota Prius.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred at around 4:15pm in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. Schwarzenegger’s SUV apparently rolled on top of the Prius before hitting into a Porsche Cayenne, as four vehicles collided. A witness said the awful accident was something “that looked like a movie stunt”.

ABC7 reported that a police spokesman for the Los Angeles police department confirmed that one person had been injured in the collision. TMZ said the driver of the Prius was reported to be injured, and “bleeding heavily from her head”.

A local report said it is believed that the Prius was attempting to make a U-turn on Sunset Boulevard when the crash happened. It allegedly took place around one mile from the Terminator star’s home, with an ambulance reportedly transferring the injured Prius driver to hospital.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the movie star, bodybuilding athlete, and former politician was seen standing talking with bystanders at the scene, and appeared to be unhurt, although he was said to be concerned for the injured driver. A source claimed he had asked about checking personally on the woman to make sure she was going to be okay.

Jake Steinfeld, the famous fitness personality and actor was reportedly spotted in a photo from TMZ standing talking with Arnold Schwarzenegger near to the accident. It is believed the two are close friends, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

