Army probe launched after sudden deaths of soldiers

The army has launched a probe following the sudden death of a 19-year-old soldier just hours after the death of a Lance Corporal.

The heartbroken family of a soldier, 19, who died suddenly at a military base just hours after Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Miah have paid tribute to her.

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck was found dead at the base in Larkhill, Wiltshire, on December 15, 2021.

The soldier was found dead the same day as Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Miah, 28, from the Household Cavalry, who was found dead in his garage.

The Army has launched a probe into the deaths with at least five confirmed suicides at Salisbury Plain since 2018.

Gunner Beck had completed training at the Army Foundation College and went on to continue her career in the military at Larkhill in 2020.

Her family have paid tribute, saying she could “light up a room putting a smile on anybody’s face.”

They said: “Jaysley is a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond to help anyone in a less fortunate position than herself.”

“If there is ever a person who needs help, you could always count on Jaze to be there.”

“Her compassion for others and her ability to light up the room putting a smile on anybody’s face is immeasurable.”

The Army has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into Gunner Beck’s death.

A spokesperson said: “It was with sadness that we confirmed the death of Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck at Larkhill in December 2021.”

“As there are ongoing investigations, it would be inappropriate to comment further, but any death is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with the families and friends of those affected.”

The inquest into the death will take place at a later date.

Lance Corporal Miah was found dead on the same day and both died from hanging, according to their post-mortems.

Gunner Beck’s family is asking for donations to The Principle Trust Children’s Charity.

“We believe this charity radiates the kind of positivity that Jaysley always had helping give children their dreams back”

“100 per cent of every £1 raised by the charity goes towards helping provide free holidays to underprivileged, disadvantaged and disabled children from across Yorkshire.”

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” the family said.

