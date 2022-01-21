Violent armed gang who robbed Estepona petrol stations arrested

Police in Estepona have arrested four men suspected of the armed robbery of petrol stations



National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Estepona have dismantled a criminal group allegedly suspected of the robbery of two petrol stations in the town. They are also suspected of four robberies with force in local establishments, and the theft of two vehicles.

The four detainees are aged between 21 and 34, and are considered by the investigators to be active, and extremely violent.

Their first robbery took place on December 11, at around 9pm, just as the Estepona petrol station was closing. A call had been received by CIMACC 091 alerting them that four hooded people with firearms had entered the establishment, with one of them firing a shot at the ceiling.

After frightening the workers, the assailants emptied the cash register. Initial investigations revealed that the individuals escaped in a car that had been stolen in the same town, the previous day.

Another robbery was carried out five days later, with witnesses reporting the same characteristics as the previous robbery. This time, the firearm was again present, but they escaped on a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from an Estepona driving school in November.