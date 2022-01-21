Stained Glass windows installed at Gibraltar Central Hall based on a design by competition winner Sean Ballester.

The piece titled ‘The Dance’ was sent to a professional stained glass window company and have brought his design to life.

The trio of stained-glass windows will be a predominant feature at the Hall and will be permanently displayed at the eastern end.

This is the first time in many decades that the Central Hall will boast stained glass windows, which were a feature of the site when it was used as a Church.

All of this was possible due to the work done to restore the original window frame undertaken by local joinery company GJBS, and the support received from the Ministry of Heritage, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society.

The Minister for Heritage and Culture, John Cortes said: “I am so very pleased to see the installation of the new stained-glass windows, and so the completion of this phase of the restoration of the Central Hall.

This is a project that brings Culture and Heritage together, restoring a feature of the South District that had been long lost and providing a contemporary design that reflects the cultural use of this important social and cultural venue.”

