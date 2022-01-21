Passenger refuses to wear a mask on Miami-London flight and plane turns around mid-air

A passenger travelling on an American Airlines flight between Miami and London refused to wear a mask, forcing the pilot to turn the plane around mid-air and return to Miami.

An American Airlines plane travelling between Miami and London turned around halfway to its destination when it was above the Atlantic Ocean due to a passenger who refused to wear a mask, reported the airline company in a statement on January 20.

“American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami (MIA) to London (LHR) returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement,” stated the airline company.

The Boeing 777, which was transporting 129 passengers and 14 crew members, was met by the Miami police upon its arrival in Florida.

“Once the plane made it to the gate, the passenger was escorted off the plane by MDPD officers without incident. The passenger was then dealt with administratively by American Airlines staff,” said Detective A. Colome from the Miami-Dade Police Department to CNN.

American Airlines also stated that the passenger involved in the incident had been placed on the company’s “internal refuse list pending further investigation.”

In January 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration declared a zero-tolerance policy for passengers who refused to wear a mask.

Flight crews have reported a significant number of cases of verbal or physical violence involving passengers who do not agree with the anti-COVID measure.

