No news of Esther more than a week after her disappearance

The 35-year-old Esther has been missing for more than a week after her disappearance on January 12 in Traspinedo (Valladolid). Her family who say she would not have left voluntarily, her father says she always told them where she was going, are asking for the help of the public to find her.

With no trace of Esther López de la Rosa, a search was carried out on Thursday. More than 300 volunteers, neighbours, Civil Protection, the Red Cross and the Civil Guard, with the help of dogs and aerial support, carried out a search in the surroundings of an industrial estate near the town, one of the areas where she was last seen.

According to her father, Miguel López, Esther went with friends to watch a soccer game, but never came back. “He left with one and went to his home, which is in the Parque del Romeral and then from there we don’t know anything more,” he explains.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Guardia Civil have said this is an active missing persons case and as such they are keeping all lines in investigation open.

It is understood that Esther’s phone was turned off on the day of her disappearance. This is of concern to her father who said: “We are always in contact with the cell phone. Always, and if ever we were not, then she would call me with a friend’s.” He added: “She has never been absent, without letting us know.”

Anyone who might be able to shed light on Esther disappearance more than a week ago, are asked to contact the police on 112.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.