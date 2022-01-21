Gwyneth Paltrow releases ‘Hands off my vagina’ candle in support of abortion

Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress that has stirred controversy in the past with her products, has announced a new limited edition “hands of my vagina” candle to mark the anniversary of a landmark US Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

The historic decision Roe v Wade in 1973, ruled the US Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. That right is under threat by conservatives across the USA, with many states having moved to limit those rights as they believe that Donald Trump’s loading of Supreme Court judges will rule in their favour.

Posting on social media, Paltrow said the campaign was to support the “critical right” to protect rights and basic freedoms.

She wrote: “The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited.”

She added: “Your reproductive organs; your choice”.

The candles, which cost 75 dollars each, will be sold on the website goop.com. A donation of $25 dollars is being made from each sale until July 1st, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

It is expected that right wing media and politicians will react negatively to the announcement, however the “hands of my vagina” candle is bound to be popular with abortion a highly emotive issue in the USA.

