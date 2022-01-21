Drivers could face £1000 fine for opening car door with wrong hand

Motorists will need to make major changes to their driving because of changes in the Highway Code, including fines of up to £1,000 for the new Dutch Reach rule.

The changes are due to come into effect on January 29, which will see various new rules being introduced. One of the changes will be a new Highway Code rule called the “Dutch Reach,” which is being brought in to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

Breaking this rule could see drivers hit with fines of up to £1,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, Peter Lorence, explained the Dutch Reach and why the rule is being introduced: “When cycling by parked vehicles, the risk of doors being opened into a cyclist’s path is a real danger and a common cause of collision.”

“Previously The Highway Code had warned only for cyclists to watch out for doors being opened.”

“Rule 67 has now been revised to provide guidance on the safe distance to pass parked vehicles; it now suggests leaving a door’s width or one metre when doing so.”

“For those opening the doors of parked vehicles, Rule 239 has also been updated to include what is often known as the ‘Dutch Reach’.”

“When you are able to do so, you should open your vehicle door using your hand on the opposite side to the door you are opening.”

“For example, if you are in the right-hand seat, you would use your left hand to open the door.”

“In doing so, this forces you to turn your body and your head, better enabling you to check over your shoulder and your blind spot.”

“This better enables those in vehicles to check whether it is safe to open their door, reducing the chance of opening their door into someone’s path.”

This could fall under the Highway Code penalties of ‘Failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.’

Drivers who break rules relating to this could be fined up to £1,000 or face discretionary disqualification.

The rules come as the UK Government has invested £338million into the promotion of cycling and walking.

According to the Dutch Reach Project, the maximum “dooring zone” is 1.5 metres.

There has also been further information added to the Highway Code on distances to ensure safe passing.

Rule 163 now gives guidance that motorists should leave at least 1.5 metres of space when overtaking a cyclist at speeds of up to 30mph.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.