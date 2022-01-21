Chance for electric cars to get all charged up in Denia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Chance for electric cars to get all charged up in Denia
CHARGING STATION: Soon in use in Denia’s Calle Jose Moncho Ferrer Photo credit: Denia town hall

DENIA is to have four charging stations for electric vehicles.

When selecting the locations in different parts of the town, different factors had to be taken into account, including the amount of energy available, explained Environment councillor Maite Perez.

More charging stations are planned for the future, the councillor said, and the town hall will apply for further grants when the next round of allocations are announced by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The charging points, which will be in use by the end of this month, are located in Avenida Marquesat, Calle Maria Ibars, Calle Jose Moncho Ferrer and Calle Mussola, in Les Bassetes.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here