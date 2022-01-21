Chance for electric cars to get all charged up in Denia

DENIA is to have four charging stations for electric vehicles.

When selecting the locations in different parts of the town, different factors had to be taken into account, including the amount of energy available, explained Environment councillor Maite Perez.

More charging stations are planned for the future, the councillor said, and the town hall will apply for further grants when the next round of allocations are announced by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The charging points, which will be in use by the end of this month, are located in Avenida Marquesat, Calle Maria Ibars, Calle Jose Moncho Ferrer and Calle Mussola, in Les Bassetes.