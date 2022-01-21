BREAKING: Emmy Award-winning comedian Louie Anderson has died

Breaking News – Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died after a battle with cancer.

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died aged 68 after a battle with cancer.

The star of the series Baskets passed away this morning, January 21, in Las Vegas after being admitted to hospital to receive treatment for diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

In 2016, Anderson won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as Christine Baskets in the FX series.

He was also nominated for two other Emmys.

He won two Daytime Emmys for his performance in Life with Louie, an animated show broadcast on Fox from 1997 to 1998. He created the programme based on his childhood.

According to Deadline, Anderson was a councillor for children before he won his first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981 and started his comedy career.

Anderson starred in movies such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Coming to America, Eddie Murphy’s 1988 iconic films.

He hosted the popular American game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and featured in several sitcoms over the last 20 years.

He also wrote books including Goodbye Jumbo… Hello Cruel World, an exploration of his relationship with his mother and his struggle to overcome food addiction.

