Adele forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency

Adele has been forced to postpone her upcoming residency in Las Vegas



British pop star Adele took to Twitter on Thursday, January 20, to announce tearfully to her legion of fans that her Las Vegas residency, due to start on Friday 21, has had to be postponed.

Speaking from her hotel room, the 31-year-old megastar explained her situation, updating her 27.1 million followers fans about her highly-anticipated American shows. Delays have occurred due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in America. She said sadly, “My show ain’t ready”.

She opened her Twitter apology video with, “Hiya, listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid”.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, they still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute”, she continued.

Adding, “I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time, and I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed. I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again, I’m really really sorry”.

Regarding the cancelled dates, the singer assured everyone, “We’re on it, we’re going to reschedule all of the dates and I’m going to finish the show and get it to where it needs to be for you. All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon”.

Adele’s announcement comes just two weeks after the release of the video for her ‘Oh My God’ single, which had been so hotly anticipated by her fans worldwide, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

