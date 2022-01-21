Blasphemous KitKats withdrawn from sale after public outcry

‘Blasphemous’ KitKats have been taken from shelves by makers Nestle, after accusations of hurting religious sentiments in India. The special range features images of Hindu deities on the wrapper and was created as part of a global campaign of ‘’KitKat Travels Breaks’.

The range was supposed to showcase the works of local artisans from different places around the world, but the Indian version of the range provoked an online backlash as they featured images of Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra.

Many people expressed anger at the thought of the wrappers being thrown into “dustbins, drains, gutters”, or that they would be trodden underfoot, which would be a huge sign of disrespect to the gods and the Hindu faith.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Currently, there is heightened awareness and greater tensions surrounding the depiction of the Hindu faith in India. The rise of Hindu nationalism has seen many accusations of hurting religious sentiment levelled at books, TV shows and adverts, as well as the blasphemous KitKats.

Nestle said the intention had been to “celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing ‘Pattachitra’, an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery”.

Nestle said that as “pre-emptive action”, it had now recalled the KitKat range from the market.

“We wanted to encourage people to know about the art and its artisans. We do understand the sensitivity of the matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt people’s sentiments,” the company said in a statement.

It is not the first time the KitKat travel range has landed Nestle in hot water. Last year Nestle apologised for packaging that incorrectly depicted Lamjao National Park to be in the state of Meghalaya rather than Manipur, and featured a red panda, a species not found in the park, as reported by The Guardian.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.