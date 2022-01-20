Ximo Puig reveals at Madrid’s Fitur tourism trade fair that Covid passports stay for the moment

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig revealed that at present he has no immediate plans for relaxing the need for Covid passports.

Speaking to the media during the Fitur international trade fair in Madrid, Puig was asked for his opinion regarding Cataluña and Cantabria’s decision to eliminate the passport.

He did not foresee a similar decision, Puig said.

“The virus is still here amongst us,” he added. “The passport has had a positive effect on vaccination which is the most effective weapon against the pandemic.”

The regional president also pointed out that covid passports made venues safer and had been positive in economic terms.

“The communities that have them have obtained better tourist sector results,” he commented.

“It is necessary to take decisions at certain times,” Puig said: “We are in the middle of a pandemic with a great number of cases.”

Earlier, he had toured the Valencian Community stands with Tourism minister Reyes Maroto, who described UK plans to relax travel restrictions as “very good news” bearing in mind that Britain was Spain’s principal tourism market.

“Anything that reduces restrictions is good news for Spain,” Maroto repeated, stressing that the central government had been working for some time to strike a balance between safe travel and the pandemic.