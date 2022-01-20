Ximo Puig reveals at Madrid’s Fitur tourism trade fair that Covid passports stay for the moment

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ximo Puig reveals at Madrid's Fitur tourism trade fair that Covid passports stay for the moment
MADRID VISIT: Ximo Puig at the Valencian Community stand in Madrid Photo credit: GVA.es

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig revealed that at present he has no immediate plans for relaxing the need for Covid passports.

Speaking to the media during the Fitur international trade fair in Madrid, Puig was asked for his opinion regarding Cataluña and Cantabria’s decision to eliminate the passport.

He did not foresee a similar decision, Puig said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The virus is still here amongst us,” he added.  “The passport has had a positive effect on vaccination which is the most effective weapon against the pandemic.”

The regional president also pointed out that covid passports made venues safer and had been positive in economic terms.

“The communities that have them have obtained better tourist sector results,” he commented.


“It is necessary to take decisions at certain times,” Puig said: “We are in the middle of a pandemic with a great number of cases.”

Earlier, he had toured the Valencian Community stands with Tourism minister Reyes Maroto, who described UK plans to relax travel restrictions as “very good news” bearing in mind that Britain was Spain’s principal tourism market.

“Anything that reduces restrictions is good news for Spain,” Maroto repeated, stressing that the central government had been working for some time to strike a balance between safe travel and the pandemic.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here