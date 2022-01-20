Stampede and gang attack leave 29 dead at Christian event in Liberia

At least 29 people, 11 of them children, have died in a stampede and gang attack in Liberia.

At least 29 people, 11 of them children, have died in a stampede and gang attack at an all-night Christian event in Liberia.

A gang with knives attacked people at the event last night, January 19, in a beach area called New Kru Town in the country’s capital, Monrovia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Among the dead is a pregnant woman, reports say.

Deputy information minister Jalawah Tonpo told state radio: “The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list.”

He called it a “sad day for the country.”

A witness described the stampede, saying it began when armed men rushed into the crowd in a robbery attempt.

Exodus Morias said: “We saw a group of men with cutlasses and other weapons coming toward the crowd.”

“While running, some people dropped and others fell on the ground and walked over them.”

Hundreds of people attended the event and police spokesperson Moses Carter said one person had been arrested.

The man who had organised the event, Rev Abraham Kromah, was also questioned.

Bodies of the victims were taken to a morgue in the Redemption Hospital nearby.

Three days of national mourning has been declared by President George Weah, he also visited some of the survivors at the hospital today.

Street gangs, or Zogos, are an increasing issue in Monrovia and other cities in recent years, residents say.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.