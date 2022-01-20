Red Cross hacker attack: Half a million peoples’ details stolen

Red Cross hacker attack: Half a million peoples’ details have been stolen in an attack on the International Red Cross.

Hackers have targeted the International Red Cross (ICRC) based in Geneva. The organisation has been forced to shut systems down that are normally used to reunite families. Hackers have stolen the details of more than half a million “highly vulnerable” individuals.

The Red Cross works tirelessly to help missing people, war victims and detainees from across the globe. According to the organisation, the hacker attack was a “sophisticated cyber-attack”.

At the moment it is uncertain who targeted the organisation but the Red Cross has pleaded for the data to be kept safe and not shared. The hackers were able to access data coming from over 60 Red Cross organisations across the globe.

Hackers had set about targeting a Vienna-based external company that stores the data for the Red Cross. If leaked the data will put vulnerable people at risk.

ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini revealed: “An attack on the data of people who are missing makes the anguish and suffering for families even more difficult to endure,

“We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised.”

The director-general has called on the hackers to: “do the right thing – do not share, sell, leak or otherwise use this data”.

