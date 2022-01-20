Long-lost cat found after owner overhears meow on the telephone

An owner was reunited with her long-lost cat after she happened to overhear and recognise its meow in the background of a telephone call.

Losing a pet can be like losing a best friend, but miracles do happen. After eight long months, Rachael Lawrence and her family have been reunited with their cat thanks to a call to the vet.

One day, Barnaby simply disappeared from the family home in Braintree, Essex where Rachael lives with her three children.

His return was completely unexpected. Rachael was talking to the vet on the telephone about her other cat, Torvi, when she heard a familiar meow on the other end of the line. She immediately knew that it was Barnaby.

When she asked about the cat, the vet told her it was a stray cat from the street, but curiosity got the better of her and she called again to ask for more details. She asked the vet whether the cat was black with a white patch on one of its back legs.

The vet confirmed that the cat was as Rachael described, and she sent some photos just to make sure. Soon after, she went to the clinic and “knew it was him” as soon as they brought him to the reception.

Rachael cried with happiness. She told The Mirror that Barnaby had “loads of scabs and he’s all skinny and missing fur”, but is “more than happy to be picked up and cuddled”. He is now back at home with Rachael and her three children, Be, 12, Joshua, 11, and Amalie, seven.

“We just need to fatten him up to get him back to Fatman!” she added.

