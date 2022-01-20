Nine members of a criminal gang in Cantabria have been arrested in a Guardia Civil operation



The Guardia Civil within the framework of ‘Operation Megaluna’, carried out in Cantabria, has arrested nine people belonging to a criminal organisation that specialised in robberies with due force.

So far, at least twenty robberies committed in companies have been clarified, as well as vehicle thefts. It is thought that the damage caused could reach €80,000.

This operation began in September of last year, as a result of several similar robberies committed in the same night in companies in the towns of Unquera, Pomaluengo, Revilla de Camargo, and Cartes. In one of the companies, they managed to steal about €15,000 in cash.

Investigating officers were able to verify that three vehicles had previously been stolen in Torrelavega that had been used to commit the previous robberies. After these robberies, the Guardia Civil was able to determine that an organised group was behind these robberies, and that they could act again.

As suspected, at the end of last December, and in January of this year, new robberies were committed in companies, using the same methods. Specifically, they attacked companies in Santa Cruz de Bezana, Arce, Golbardo, Reinosa, Val de San Vicente, Hinojedo, and Cabezon de la Sal.

All these robberies followed the same pattern as the first, at night, forcing the main access door to the ships, mainly to steal money and effects, with a quick means of escape.

In one of these robberies, they stole €35,000 in company products, and in another, they used a stolen vehicle in Torrelavega. This vehicle later appeared burned-out in Riaño-Santillana del Mar. Two thefts were perpetrated in Treceño and Unquera, in one of them they stole the products that were being transported in a delivery lorry.

As the investigation progressed, the officers in charge identified the leaders of the group to be three brothers living in the municipalities of Castañeda, Reocin. and Torrelavega.

Between these three – who are not known to have any work activity – they had accumulated more than 40 arrests or investigations, mainly for criminal acts against property.

It was also discovered that some of their stolen goods were sold in Bilbao, while others were sold in their immediate surroundings in Cantabria.

Finally, in a coordinated action, searches were carried out in the homes of the three leaders, proceeding to the arrest of nine people, including the three brothers allegedly responsible for the criminal group.

In these searches, stolen effects were found that they had not yet sold, such as new material for motocross safety (helmets, boots, goggles), car wheels, etc. A shotgun was also seized.

The operation was directed by the head of Santander’s Investigating Court No.4, who, after receiving the detainees, ordered the imprisonment of the three brothers considered to be the alleged leaders of the group.

