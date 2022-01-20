Brit couple gambles everything on a New Life in the Sun in the South of France.

A Brit couple from Nottingham have gambled everything on a move to the South of France in the Channel 4 show a New Life in the Sun. The pair have sunk all their money into a £280,000 property in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France. Matt and Kimmie hope the gamble on their dream holiday retreat will pay off.

The couple appeared on the show on Monday, January 17 to speak about their “big gamble.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Matt and Kimmie have invested in a 19th-century farmhouse. The property comes complete with a pool and 11 acres of land. They plan to convert the property’s barns into guesthouses.

Buying the house was not simple and Kimi commented: “We wanted big walls, we wanted a big open fireplace – we haven’t got any of those.”

She joked how nothing had gone to plan and said: “We got nothing that we planned, but it suits us fine. We walked in and we said ‘this is right’.”

Funds are running low and both Matt and Kimmie are involved in the renovation work to save cash.

Kimi commented: “Come to France they said, it’ll be fun they said,”

“Living a new life, enjoy the relaxation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.