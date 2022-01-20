A fire that broke out on a boat in Motril port was extinguished one hour later by the emergency services



Maritime Rescue and the Motril Fire Department have both participated this afternoon, Thursday, January 20, in tackling a fire that broke out on a boat docked in the Granada province port of Motril.

Sources close to the incident informed Europa Press that the fire occurred at around 2pm. It is believed to have been started due to a reaction among the ship’s merchandise of scrap metal.

The emergency services were mobilised at 2pm to fight the blaze, which was eventually brought under control and extinguished approximately one hour later, by 3pm. As specified by the Port Authority, the smoke that was generated by the fire led to the evacuation of the ship’s crew from the hold area.

Disruption was brought to the operation of the port until the fire was out, but thankfully there were no personal injuries. Other boats and vessels moored nearby were unaffected by the incident.

In a post on its official Twitter account, Salvamento Maritimo explained how firefighters from Motril tackled the blaze from the pier. Tugboats and the SAR ship from Motril port also participated in helping to extinguish the fire, led by the maritime captain, as reported by granadadigital.es.

