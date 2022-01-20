Breaking: Arrests made in the UK linked to US synagogue shooting.

TWO arrests have been made in the UK linked to the Texas synagogue shooting in the US which saw UK’s Malik Faisal Akram hold four people hostage before being shot dead by police.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, held four hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday, January 15 and after 10 hours of negotiations, he was shot dead by a SWAT team sent in to release the hostages.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All four hostages were released unharmed.

Now, British officers have now arrested two men in Birmingham and Manchester in connection with the incident. According to Greater Manchester Police on Thursday morning (January 20), the suspects are being held “in custody for questioning”.

The names of the two arrested today have not yet been released to the public.

Earlier this week, two teenagers were arrested in Manchester by officers from Counter Terror Policing North West.

Greater Manchester Police said at the time: “Two teenagers were detained in south Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning.”

The reasons for their arrest as well as their connection with the hostage-taking are at this stage unclear, with police yet to provide further information.

It is also still unclear how Malik Faisal Akram made it into the US, as according to his brother Gulbar: “He’s known to police [and] got a criminal record.

“How was he allowed to get a visa and acquire a gun?,” he stated to Sky News.

In fact, Akram had been in prison three times, between 1996 and 2012 and had been investigated by MI5 prior to this event, according to Sky News.

MI5 had apparently begun looking into him in the second half of 2020 under suspicion that he was related to Islamist terrorism.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.