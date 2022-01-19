A mother who died when her car veered into a lorry on the school run may have been distracted while “watching Love Island” on her phone.

An inquest has heard that a 28-year-old mother who died when her car veered into a lorry on the school run may have been distracted while watching Love Island on her phone.

Charlotte Buesden was killed when her Nissan Qashqai crashed into a HGV on a busy road in Kent on August 23 as she dropped her son off at school.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



DC Bob Fursey told the hearing that the lorry driver had no chance of avoiding the crash when Ms Buesden’s car had swayed into oncoming traffic at 7.30 am.

He said her phone was discovered on the dashboard as well as a magnetic phone clip, with the phone showing an error message displayed on the ITV Hub app.

The phone had disconnected from an episode of Love Island, however, there was no evidence of Ms Buesden using data or sending messages before the crash.

DC Fursey added: “It is suggested she may have been distracted by watching Love Island by looking at or reaching for her phone.”

“The reason for the loss of control from Ms Buesden’s car is not explained, but she was distracted from steering, and this most likely came from being distracted by her phone.”

A witness who was two cars behind Ms Buesden said that she saw the car approaching a slight bend but it continued driving straight rather than following the road, causing the car to “veer into the wrong lane” before the collision.

Forensic collision officer PC Duncan Swallow told the court that although dashcam footage from the lorry was not very clear, it appeared to show Ms Buesden looking in the direction and reaching over to where her phone would have been mounted.

She suffered a severe fracture to the skull and the verdict was that she died due to a road traffic accident.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.