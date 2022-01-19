Gemma Collins reveals how to look more ‘youthful’ as she spends £160 on a new treatment.

The Only Way Is Essex star revealed that she had spent £160 in a bid to look more youthful. She told fans that she had had anti-wrinkle injections.

She soon took to Instagram and told fans: “I feel like it’s a full moon tonight guys, so you’ve just got to do everything self-care,”

Gemma added: “I had reflexology today. Everything to kind of keep you on the level when a full moon is happening.

“What’s so great about this new treatment is it’s not filler, it’s not Botox, it keeps you looking youthful.”

“Which, guys, we all want that now. That nice, youthful look without looking pumped up, filled up.

“So check it out. It’s a new product on the market.”

Gemma told her fans: “This is the new thing to have for keeping young without all the fake look.

“So just speaking to the beautiful Fernanda here. It’s going to improve elasticity, firmness – so when I wake up in the morning, guys, let’s see what it does on top of a full moon.”

