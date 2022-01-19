Five dead in nursing home fire

A Tuesday night fire in a nursing home in Moncada, Valencia, has left five dead and 11 injured. Three of those injured are believed to have serious injuries.

According to the Valencia Generalitat emergency services, the fire broke out around 11:20pm forcing all 70 residents to be evacuated. It is understood the fire was brought under control around 1:20am with four crews attending, two SAMU and two Basic Life Support (SVB).

Firefighters who had been alerted arrived on the scene to find the fire fully developed in one wing of the building. The crews went to work immediately to bring the flames under control and to rescue 25 residents who were stuck in the building.

Eight people were injured in the fire due to smoke poisoning, three of them seriously, and were transferred to different hospitals.

Actualització incendi residència Moncada. Els bombers ja han ventilat les instal•lacions, i continuen a la zona. Els efectius de @BombersValencia han hagut de rescatar a 25 persones. Segons informació del CICU l’incendi ha deixat 5 víctimes mortals i diversos ferits pic.twitter.com/71HBEvqrWt — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) January 19, 2022



The fire service has yet to given any indication as to how the fire started, with investigations to begin later today. The fate of those hospitalised is also unknown with no updates released. It is understood that those whose rooms were affected but who were not hurt have been temporarily rehoused.

The nursing home fire was attended to by the Civil Guard, Local Police, Civil Protection and the centre’s staff, but sadly they were on the scene too late to rescue the five that died.

