Ex-husband refuses to vaccinate son, mother goes to court.

A mother from Alberic, has gone to court to remove custody of her son from her ex-partner who refuses to vaccinate their son. Doctors have strongly recommended the 7-year-old be vaccinated as he suffers from bronchial ailments.

Laura Baztán, says she is perplexed as to why her ex won’t have the boy vaccinated despite the doctor’s advice. So she has turned to the courts for their help in protecting her son’s life.

It is as she says the last straw. She separated from her husband after being ill-treated, having brought shame on her by sharing videos of her whilst making love – although they only show her face. As a result he and others have harassed her.

She does have a restraining order in place however her ex does have visitation rights. Prior to the pandemic he was able to see his son at family meeting points, “but that changed with the pandemic, the Justice decided that they could meet two hours a week in a park near home, with a trusted relative, but they did not do this,” she says.

Baztán believes the child’s father has little regard for him and in addition to putting his life at risk over the vaccination, he has not complied with visits or child support payments. As a result she has filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil saying: “He does not comply with the visits to his son and does not pay child support either. Now he refuses to be vaccinated. In my opinion, he does not fulfil the functions of a father. I don’t want his money or have anything to do with him, I just want to protect my son from a disease that can have serious consequences for him.”

Continuing she said: “I do not understand about the vaccine or about the disease, but a doctor says that it is recommended for all children and even more so for my son for being at risk, I don’t understand why his father now refuses. I am very worried because, to make matters worse, you see how infections have not stopped growing in recent weeks.”

The son’s health issues

The child is known to suffer from a bronchial disease that has caused him problems in the past. “My son has to use a nebulizer machine to sleep. He suffers from bronchospasm. He has been admitted to the hospital several times with pneumonia and bronchitis. When he was two years old, he was even injected with adrenaline and more than once he had to be given cortisone. If he caught the virus, it could do him a lot of harm,” Baztán said. .

She says she has already taken precautions to protect her son, even leaving her job. She said: “I worked in a hospital kitchen when the pandemic broke out. I left it because I was afraid, I didn’t want to be in a place that I considered a possible source of infection when my son and my parents are people at risk. Luckily, my family has helped us and I have worked where I could.

“I just want my son to be vaccinated so that he has a better life. That he can go to school, on excursions and carry on a normal day-to-day, without us fearing that he will get infected. As a mother, I only seek the best for him.”

The debate about whether young children should be vaccinated will go on, as this mother goes to court to remove custody of her son from her ex-partner for refusing to do so.

