Drunk trucker abandons his vehicle on the motorway as it burst into flames

A trucker who was seven times the maximum allowed alcohol level has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, on the AP-7 motorway near the municipality of Sant Gregori (Girona.)

The 44-year-old driver is accused of two crimes against road safety – for being over the alcohol limit and for causing a serious risk to other road users.

The southbound section of the motorway was closed from the time of the incident, around 11pm yesterday, January 18.

At noon today, traffic had only been restored in two lanes, while the other two remained closed to remove the vehicle and the spilt fuel.

After being notified of the truck being driven dangerously, officers of the Mossos d’Esquadra went to the scene of the incident where they discovered that it was carrying soap and clothes and that sparks were coming from one of the wheels.

The truck was stopped and the cabin was burning violently before the fire immediately moved to the trailer, initially forcing the road to be protected and traffic to be diverted.

Once the flames were extinguished by the firefighters, the Mossos d’Esquadra verified that there was no one inside the vehicle and, during a search of the area, they found the driver on the ground hiding in bushes about twenty metres from the truck.

Seeing that he showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, screening tests were carried out which gave a result seven times over the alcohol limit.

The detainee, who has no records, will testify before the competent judicial authority in Girona.

