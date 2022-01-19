The DGT changes for cars labelled B and C in 2022

The DGT’s Traffic Law has made changes to cars labelled B and C in 2022.

In the coming months, importance will be attached to the anti-pollution protocols of cities with the regulation and cars labelled B and C. B vehicles correspond to gasoline registered since 2000 and diesel from 2006 and C vehicles are gasoline since 2006 and diesel from 2015.

Low emission zones have been created in municipalities with more than 50,000 people, so many cities in Spain will be affected when they implement their zones.

In these areas, vehicles with labels B and C have limited circulation.

The new Traffic Law will come into force on March 21 and, from that moment, the fines of €200 will begin for entering these areas with B and C cars, although there are municipalities that have a lower penalty charge.

In Madrid, the Martinez-Almeida town hall has fines of €90 for those drivers who break the law. The low emission zones that exist in the capital of Spain are in the downtown area of the city, as well as the new Plaza Eliptica.

Barcelona is another city that also applies the ZBE. The penalties for breaking the rule are €100, although they do not apply to vehicles with a C badge. The anti-pollution zone covers an area of 95 kilometres, with the territories of Barcelona, Esplugues de Llobregat, Hospitalet, Sant Adria de Besos and Cornella de Llobregat.

