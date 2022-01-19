Fatal bridge collapse in Lancashire.

A FATAL bridge collapse in Lancashire leaves one person dead and several others injured on Tuesday, January 18 at around 4.25 pm.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that one man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after a tragic accident in Roeburndale, Lancashire. According to officers, a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed. Several others were left injured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Reports say that a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer had fallen into a river after a bridge collapsed. Eleven people were in the vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident, police said. One man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A third person suffered a serious back injury and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary along with the others.

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue attended the scene.

Detective inspector Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “My thoughts are very much with all those involved in what is a very sad and tragic incident.

“One man has sadly died and a number of people have suffered serious injuries.

“At this time we believe the vehicle was pulling the trailer, containing a number of people, when a bridge gave way. Those people were then thrown from the vehicle and trailer.

“Our investigation is at very early stages and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.