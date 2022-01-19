Breaking: Man named as Jozef Puska charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy

A man, Jozef Puska, has appeared in court charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

He was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison after a brief hearing. Crowds gathered outside the courtroom and heckled 31-year-old Jozef Puska as he was brought from a police car into Tullamore District Court in County Offaly on the evening of Wednesday 19 January.

A second man arrested in the murder investigation has been released without charge.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher, was killed while jogging by the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday afternoon. A crowd of around 40 people walked along the canal on Wednesday, close to where her body was found, to mark one week since her murder.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

On Tuesday, large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held.

