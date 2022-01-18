Woman tries to auction husband on Trade Me

A woman in New Zealand tried to auction her husband on Trade Me after he went on an impromptu fishing trip, saying that he was for sale. The ad, which has since been taken down, attracted 12 bids for the 2m tall 37 year-old beef farmer.

The ad said: “He has had a number of previous owners, but should remain loyal if kept fed and hydrated.”

Speaking to Stuff, his wife Linda McAlister said: “As he is a shootin’, and fishin’ sort of fellow it’s not unusual behaviour, but with kids on school holidays and bed times slipping later and later, they are all driving me wild.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The impromptu fishing trip was the last straw for Linda, he had been working flat out, leaving her alone to entertain their 4 and 6-year-old boys, Colt and Ryder, on most days.

The couple who were married in Ireland in 2019 had, according to Linda, nothing in common except her heritage. John was Irish on his father’s side.

For the most part they are a happily married couple, and their Irish sense of humour meant John who heard about the auction from his mates,also found the auction hilarious.

Linda said: “He was sure he would fetch a pretty penny… he is avidly watching the ad to prove said theory.”

“I’m just laughing at the whole thing,” he said.

His advice to other husbands thinking of ditching the kids and missus during the school holidays was to “watch themselves”.

Policy and Compliance Manager for Trade Me, James Ryan, said it was the first time in recent memory they had seen someone list their spouse for sale.

”While we love seeing Kiwis having fun, ultimately our priority is ensuring all of our members have a great experience onsite.”

The post was removed for breaching Trade Me’s terms and conditions.

Ryan said Trade Me loved it when their members got creative. Previous listings included a woman who sold a ticket to an Ed Sheeran concert on the condition they took her as a date, and one who sold a wedding dress “worn once by mistake”.

Linda received many questions from would-be buyers prior to the removal of the auction, while others offered a trade.

Linda is probably not the only woman who tries to sell her husband on an auction site, and no doubt she won’t be the last. But sadly the law is unlikely to always result in this one going nowhere.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.