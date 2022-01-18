Tragedy as cooking mishap claims woman’s life

Tragedy as a cooking mishap claims a woman’s life in Spain’s Almeria.

The shocking accident happened on Monday afternoon, January 17. According to the Andalucian emergency services, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Andalucian Regional Government the woman had been cooking when her clothes caught on fire. The Almeria woman from Berja lost her life to the cooking accident.

A caller reported the accident to the emergency services. The caller said that the victim had managed to set her clothes on fire while she was cooking and had burned herself. The fire took place at a home in the Plaza de la Cruz in Almeria.

The emergency services swung into action and the Guardia Civil, the local police and the Poniente Consortium Fire Brigade rushed to the scene of the accident. Civil Protection officers were also called in.

According to sources from both Civil Protection and the Local Police in the town of Berja the elderly woman tragically died.

