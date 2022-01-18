Traffic Jam: Driver spotted watching porn on Tesla’s console screen

Image: Pixabay

Traffic Jam: Driver spotted watching porn on Tesla’s console screen while stuck in a south London traffic jam.

The Tesla driver was spotted by dad Dan Kitchener who was stuck in the slow-moving traffic behind him. The £75,000 Tesla S was doing around five miles an hour in Addington.

Dan was shocked as he saw what the driver was watching. He revealed: “It was slow-moving traffic. It was literally stopping and starting, a maximum of about 5mph in short bursts.

“It appeared at first that the Tesla driver was looking through a catalogue or similar.

“I briefly thought to myself: ‘Well that’s naughty while he’s driving’.

“As we moved along I could see him clicking on images and zooming in and did a double-take and realised he was zooming in on completely naked pictures of women.


“I was absolutely flabbergasted. It appeared to be some kind of website and he was just having a good scroll through. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dan went on to add: “I didn’t mind being stuck in a bit of slow traffic for once. Sights were marvellous. Just when you thought you had seen it all.”

Many people thought the story of the X-rated traffic jam was amusing. One person commented: “Autopilot in full use.”


Another person said: “Alway wondered why you need such a big screen.”

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

