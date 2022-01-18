Traffic Jam: Driver spotted watching porn on Tesla’s console screen while stuck in a south London traffic jam.

The Tesla driver was spotted by dad Dan Kitchener who was stuck in the slow-moving traffic behind him. The £75,000 Tesla S was doing around five miles an hour in Addington.

Dan was shocked as he saw what the driver was watching. He revealed: “It was slow-moving traffic. It was literally stopping and starting, a maximum of about 5mph in short bursts.

“It appeared at first that the Tesla driver was looking through a catalogue or similar.

“I briefly thought to myself: ‘Well that’s naughty while he’s driving’.

“As we moved along I could see him clicking on images and zooming in and did a double-take and realised he was zooming in on completely naked pictures of women.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted. It appeared to be some kind of website and he was just having a good scroll through. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dan went on to add: “I didn’t mind being stuck in a bit of slow traffic for once. Sights were marvellous. Just when you thought you had seen it all.”

Many people thought the story of the X-rated traffic jam was amusing. One person commented: “Autopilot in full use.”

Another person said: “Alway wondered why you need such a big screen.”

